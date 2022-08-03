Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 69,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

