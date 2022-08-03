Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $152.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

