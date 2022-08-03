E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SSP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $565.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.50 million.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

