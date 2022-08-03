Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

