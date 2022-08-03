Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Pinterest Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

