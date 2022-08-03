Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.06.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE THC opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.