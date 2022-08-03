Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.06.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

