LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.37.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

