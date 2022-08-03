Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Increases By 25.2%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.