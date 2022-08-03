Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.