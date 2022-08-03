PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,456,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PS Business Parks in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PSB opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

