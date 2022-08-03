JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

