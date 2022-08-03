abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 135.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 62.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of PVH by 24.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Stock Down 1.7 %

PVH opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.