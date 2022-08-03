abrdn plc Sells 40,092 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

PK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

