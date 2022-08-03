Arizona State Retirement System Has $831,000 Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.