Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.