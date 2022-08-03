Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -323.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

