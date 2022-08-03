Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 56.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 486.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

