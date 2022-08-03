Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

