Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,629,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,436,000.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

