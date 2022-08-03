Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 672.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

RCII stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

