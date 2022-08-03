Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 155 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.