Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Declines By 21.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCXAW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

