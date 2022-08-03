LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 39,015 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.97 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.