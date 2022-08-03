Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela Sells 37,857 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.