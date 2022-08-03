Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 12,299 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Texas Instruments Price Performance
Shares of TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.