Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 12,299 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

