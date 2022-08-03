Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Buys 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,981,420.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,420.48.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.06 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,522.17.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,897,151.23.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE:LNR opened at C$57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.50. Linamar Co. has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$81.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

