Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,637,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

