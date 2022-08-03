Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 111,000 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

GWRS opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 million, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.