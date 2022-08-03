Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 323.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

