The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 34,054 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,288,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 831,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,489,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,638,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

