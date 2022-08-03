Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Ty L. Garrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

