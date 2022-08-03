Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) SVP Jean Francois Roche Sells 46,898 Shares

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $67,519,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $54,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

