UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UFP Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
UFPI stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.
UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
