UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

UFPI stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.