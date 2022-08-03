Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VINP opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $526.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

