Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Robert Bruce Larson Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

