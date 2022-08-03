State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.