State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Medifast worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Medifast by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,710,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.5 %

MED opened at $174.69 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $295.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.