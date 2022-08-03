State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.39 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $2,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

