State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

