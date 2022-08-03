Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.26 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.