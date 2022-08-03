Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.10 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

