DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.

DaVita Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

