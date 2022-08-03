Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.93.
Allbirds Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds
In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.