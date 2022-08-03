Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.