Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1383000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

