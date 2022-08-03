Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1383000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
