Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $24,268,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

