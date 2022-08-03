Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.83 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 467.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

