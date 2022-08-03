Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,000.

On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Shares of LAM opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.12.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

