Neil J. Kaback Buys 1,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $14,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,781.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $477.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

