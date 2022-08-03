Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

