O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $35.02 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $35.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.87. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $39.31 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $708.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.