James Arthur Fairweather Buys 4,335 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) EVP James Arthur Fairweather bought 4,335 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,949.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 466.6% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 449.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

